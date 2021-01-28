Audit: California jobless agency’s inaction led to fraud

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, California State Auditor Elaine Howle speaks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Howle is releasing an audit Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, of how the state's beleaguered unemployment agency has handled fraudulent claims. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File) AP

A new audit blames California’s unemployment agency for “significant missteps and inaction” that led to at least $10.4 billion in payments for fraudulent jobless claims during the pandemic.

The report released Thursday by California State Auditor Elaine Howle said the true amount of fraudulent payments is likely far higher. The agency itself this week said it’s investigating another $20 billion in payments for possible fraud.

Howle said last spring the federal government warned the Employment Development Department it was at risk for increased fraud. But the agency waited four months to make any substantive changes.

The agency said the Trump administration did not provide it enough support, while Howle said state officials missed fraud because of their lax approach.