Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Jan. 31

The News-Enterprise on the coronavirus vaccine rollout:

In Gov. Andy Beshear’s update last Thursday on Kentucky’s fight against COVID-19, he reported the highest daily total deaths at 69, taking the state’s total reported fatalities caused by the coronavirus to 3,611. Included in the total were seven Hardin County residents. New cases of the virus were reported at 2,947 that afternoon.

Those numbers were hard to hear, especially those representing the latest deaths of family, friends and neighbors here in our community.

At the same time, Beshear told viewers logged on the social media stream that Kentucky’s trend lines related to the virus are going in the right direction. Although COVID-19 fatalities have remained high, he pointed out that new cases, hospitalizations and patients on respirators have all trended down through the second half of January.

These trends, he said, are good signs that Kentuckians are remaining diligent in wearing masks, distancing ourselves and cutting down on our contact with other people.

But while we’re doing all these necessary things, Kentuckians remain desperate to be protected from the virus through vaccination. None more so than our elderly and those with medical conditions who especially are vulnerable to the disease. With vaccination demand high and growing daily, rollout of the precious and delicate pharmaceutical continues to be troublesome locally and nationwide.

Operation Warp Speed produced a vaccine in record time. Frustratingly, the implementation systems of supply and distribution, handling and getting the vaccine into the arms of a waiting public have not mirrored those same impressive development results.

According to latest records, the state has administered roughly 363,000 doses of the vaccine. That’s about 8.1 percent of the state’s population. Some 5,400 doses had been administered by Baptist Health Hardin and through Lincoln Trail District Health Department’s vast vaccination clinic, according to hospital and health department officials.

It would be easy for locals in Phases 1A and 1B of the four-phase rollout to wag a disapproving finger at the hospital and health department for the difficulty experienced in getting a vaccine. But Beshear points to a limited supply of vaccine being distributed to states by the federal government as the problem.

In effort to expand vaccination distribution and implementation infrastructure, last week Beshear announced the first four of a number of new regional vaccination sites to come across the state. Located at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health in Paducah and Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, Beshear and state health officials believe these and other regional drive-thru sites will be key to success with mass COVID-19 vaccination.

These centers are far from convenient for much of the state’s population but more are promised by Beshear and the state’s partners at Kroger Health.

Beshear also touts the new website vaccine.ky.gov, saying it will better inform the waiting public on exactly where they are in line at these sites after registering for a vaccine. Some of the links are a little less than informative but the idea is a good one. Our local health system officials should follow this lead in creating a similar registration and information site for locals seeking vaccination here.

While all this work is proactive on Kentucky’s part, the process won’t be successful unless the supply of vaccine meets the demand.

The Biden Administration has pledged to increase vaccination distribution to states by 17 percent. For Kentucky, at an estimated 8,800 additional doses, that would be a start at meeting the need. But only a start.

The only answer is patience while supplies catch up but sadly some of the most frail can’t wait.

Jan. 29

The Bowling Green Daily News on roadside cleanup programs:

For nearly a year, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on our routines and norms, but our leaders and institutions have found ways to make sure the people’s business is done.

Warren County’s roadside litter pickup system was disrupted when the Kentucky Department of Corrections decided to forbid inmates from working outside prisons and jails during the pandemic, meaning the Warren County Regional Jail could no longer provide the necessary manpower. Since then, the county has turned to private contractors to pick up the slack, and the results have reportedly been positive.

Public Works Director Josh Moore said the contractors – Affordable Lawn Care and WDM Lawn Care – have cleared more than 1,200 bags worth of trash from about 65 miles of road since November, and they’ve even picked up larger items such as mattresses and televisions. These contracts, which currently run through March, are paid through the same $120,000 in state funding that normally goes toward the work-release program. If necessary, the arrangement can be extended beyond March.

In the grand scheme of things, roadside litter pickup is hardly the most pressing issue facing local governments during the COVID era. But it’s not irrelevant, either, so kudos to Moore and Stan Reagan, the county coordinator of environmental planning and assistance, for creating a plan to use private businesses to fill the gap. After the inmate program was shelved, litter predictably began accumulating around the county, prompting some residents to approach Warren Fiscal Court late last year about addressing the issue.

That’s being done now, and our county is aesthetically and environmentally better for it. Here’s hoping these private contracts are maintained as long as necessary until the jail is again able to staff the program.

Jan. 29

The Daily Independent on Reddit and GameStop's stocks:

Most of us don’t really understand the stock market. Many of us don’t want to.

However, an interesting turn on the stock market last week is worth taking note of.

GameStop’s stock doubled in four days and continued an upward surge, finally finishing up at 928% on Thursday, even as the store itself struggles.

A Reddit group called WallStreetBets, known for its bold trading moves, urged the buying of GameStop stock to push it higher while many professional investors were shorting the stock, or betting on it to fall.

An analysis by U.S. News said small investors came together to buy up GameStop stock to put a hurt on short sellers, hedge funds and other big financial firms. “Many talk about it in terms of evening the ledger with the financial elite, who benefited from years of gains as other people fell further behind,” the report stated.

GameStop continues to struggle, as customers stay home because of the pandemic and purchase games online. Analysts expect the company to continue to lose money and the value of the stock to fall.

But the efforts of small investors weren’t in vain. They were the primary reason for GameStop’s surge, which sent the message that small-time Wall Street players are gaining power and they want to be heard.

Online: https://www.dailyindependent.com/