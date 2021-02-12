News

Martín Pérez finalizes $5M, 1-year contract with Red Sox

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2020, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Martin Pérez pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees in Boston. Pérez and the Red Sox finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Pérez gets a $4.5 million salary, and Boston holds a $6 million team option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
BOSTON

Left-hander Martín Pérez and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Friday.

Pérez gets a $4.5 million salary, and Boston holds a $6 million team option for 2022 with a $500,000 buyout.

He can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for innings: $100,000 each for 130, 140, 150, 160 and 170.

In 2022, he also can earn $250,000 for 180 innings.

Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts.

He had a $6 million salary and earned $2,222,222 in prorated pay. Boston declined a $6.85 million option, which escalated from an initial $6.25 million. He received a $500,000 buyout.

Pérez is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA in a nine-year big league career.

