The Latest: Texas Tech-TCU juggle schedule because of storm

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Extreme winter weather in Texas has led No. 7 Texas Tech and TCU to alter their schedule, and flip-flop the home matchups for their back-to-back games this week.

The men's basketball team were scheduled to play Monday night in Fort Worth, and then Wednesday night in Lubbock.

Texas Tech didn’t travel to Fort Worth as planned because of the winter storm that affected travel throughout the state and region.

Now the teams will try to play Tuesday night in Lubbock, and then in Fort Worth on Thursday night.

The game that was pushed back from Monday in Fort Worth was the makeup of a Jan. 20 game that was postponed because of COVID-19 issues then in TCU's program.

The Top 25 women’s basketball game between No. 21 Northwestern and No. 12 Ohio State was postponed about an hour before tipoff in Columbus, Ohio.

The teams released a joint statement that said the decision to postpone was mutually agreed upon by the head team physicians from both institutions due to a presumptively positive COVID-19 test during last night’s pre-game testing window.

The Big Ten Conference will work with both institutions to identify potential rescheduling options.