A year into pandemic, Bama Tracker founder pondering future

A year into the coronavirus pandemic, the creator of a popular website for tracking COVID-19 in Alabama is pondering what will become of his creation once the health care crisis eases.

David Marconnet told WBHM that he sees two options for his Bama Tracker site, which has been visited by at least 1.5 million people so far and presents publicly available data about the virus in easily accessible, understandable charts and graphs.

Bama Tracker could remain online as an archive for researchers or anyone who wants to look through pandemic data, said Marconnet, or it could adapt to track other data that Alabamians find interesting.

“I’ve been playing with some ideas there, and I’ve had some struggles figuring out what people would care about,” Marconnet said. “I don’t have an answer there. We’ll just sort of see.”

One thing is certain: The software developer from Huntsville didn't have any idea what his side project would become when it first went online last year weeks after the first confirmed case of coronavirus appeared in Alabama. The site became a go-to place for professionals and amateurs to find data about the pandemic.

“My expectation was it would probably be a couple months, maybe two or three months, and that we could potentially be through (the pandemic),” said Marconnet, whose site traffic grew quickly after a television station in Birmingham did a story about it.

Visits to the site have roughly followed the intensity of the pandemic, he said. More people visited when COVID-19 was spreading rapidly and fewer when the number of new cases dropped.

State lawmakers commended Marconnet for his work with a resolution last month. Now, he says he believes he will know when it's time to give up tracking the illness, which has claimed more than 10,200 lives in the state.

“I think when people don’t feel the need to go to it every day… and we just kind of go on with life. That will tell me it’s served its purpose,” Marconnet said.