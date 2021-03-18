Panthers agree to terms with free agent WR Moore, CB Melvin

The Panthers didn’t waste any time finding a replacement for wide receiver Curtis Samuel, agreeing to terms on a contract with unrestricted free agent David Moore from the Seahawks.

Moore follows new general manager Scott Fitterer to Carolina from Seattle. Samuel left to join Washington.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Moore had 35 catches for 417 yards and six touchdowns last year for the Seahawks, with most of his production coming in the first half of the season. In four seasons with Seattle, Moore has 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The team also announced it has agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin from the Jaguars.

The 31-year-old Melvin is looking for a more permanent home after spending time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders, Lions and Jaguars. He signed with the Jaguars last spring before opting out of the season for COVID-19 reasons.

The Panthers are looking for a starting cornerback to play opposite Donte Jackson. Melvin will join second-year players Troy Pride Jr. and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who are also competing for playing time.

Carolina also signed running back Darius Clark﻿, who played at Newberry.