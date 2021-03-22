Coronavirus pauses ‘go, go, go’ judge’s life

Municipal Judge Chasity Sanders Avinger no longer has to sign warrants from her porch or spray Lysol on them before handing them back to officers.

But while she’s recovered from coronavirus, her work life hasn’t returned to normal.

Avinger is the associate municipal judge in Orangeburg and also serves as the municipal judge for Holly Hill and Santee.

Avinger, her husband and her three sons live in Holly Hill.

From the beginning of the pandemic, they took precautions individually and as a family to steer clear of the virus.

She’d been able to work from home as necessary and her husband, Preston, worked in a secured building.

But late last year, her husband called to report that one of his co-workers had symptoms of the virus.

The co-worker took a coronavirus test and, less than a week later, the test results proved positive.

Avinger urged her husband to stop at a drive-thru testing site in Holly Hill on his way home. He did.

Over the weekend, he began to experience symptoms of the virus.

While her husband waited on the results from the drive-thru test, he also decided to get a rapid test. On Monday, he learned that he had COVID-19.

Avinger and her three sons decided to also get tested for the virus.

She tested positive. Her sons tested negative.

“I was shocked and not very pleased,” Avinger said when she learned she was positive for the virus.

“I felt like we’d done a really good job and we’d made it basically nine months without getting it,” she said.

Both she and her husband had health concerns that could’ve led to complications after contracting the virus.

She’d had pneumonia just months before and her husband is diabetic and has sleep apnea.

For the first week, she and her husband felt rough, she said.

They felt better for a day, but after that, it got worse for both of them.

“I’m someone who is used to working and dealing with kids and volunteer work and just ‘go-go-go’ all the time, usually for 12 to 16 hours a day,” she said.

But the fatigue all but paralyzed her and her husband to the point where they felt accomplished for taking a shower or getting up out of bed.

Avinger said the fatigue wasn’t achy, like having the flu.

“You felt more like you’re carrying cement blocks,” she said.

For a few days, she lost her senses of taste and smell, but they soon returned.

Once neighbors and friends learned that the family was quarantined at home due to the virus, they brought meals, groceries and Christmas cookies and left them on the porch.

Avinger was able to communicate with them through the glass storm door.

Even more frustrating was having to remain quarantined through the Christmas holidays, she said.

She’s thankful her sons’ school accommodated them through virtual classes so they could remain quarantined at home, too.

As she felt better, Avinger conducted virtual bond hearings.

On several occasions, officers would drive to her home so she could sign warrants.

She said officers would stand away from the porch as she stood outside to sign them.

She’d then spray Lysol on the warrants before handing them back to the officers.

But being away from work for weeks at a time, “It just really becomes demoralizing because your life is not normal anymore,” Avinger said.

Both her and her husband’s employers stipulated that they weren’t permitted to return to the office until they received negative COVID-19 results.

They returned to work in late January, but as eager as Avinger was to return to work, she soon noticed some of her co-workers weren’t.

“I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised, but some people were very uncomfortable to be around me because I had had COVID,” she said.

About a month later, those colleagues “started feeling normal around me.”

“I think the hardest thing, with what I’ve seen, is we’re so focused on wanting to return to normal so desperately that we avoid doing the things that would get us there,” she said. Avinger mentioned common sense measures people can take, such as wearing masks correctly and practicing social distancing.

“I feel like if we’d done all of those things at the beginning, and really done them, that we wouldn’t be struggling a year later,” she said.

It’s been a year since “we’ve had regular, in-person, no precautions, court,” she said.

One of the good things to come out of the pandemic is “we have adapted and learned to use technology in ways that we weren’t fully taking advantage of before, that I think would really be beneficial moving forward,” she said.

As for the negative aspects, “we’ve got a backlog and when we reopen, we’re all going to have to work very, very hard to get things back on a normal track,” Avinger said.

Like many courts throughout the state, the Orangeburg municipal court “hasn’t had jury trials in over a year,” she noted.

Statewide, jury trials are set to resume next month.

“Everyone who comes in the building will have their temperatures checked,” Avinger said. In addition, individuals will be screened and be required to wear face masks.

“And I have a feeling that we’ll have people who don’t want to come and serve because they don’t want to be around people and I understand that. It’s going to be a challenge that we’re going to have to deal with,” she said.

“We’re going to have to figure out how we accommodate people’s safety concerns with the constitutional mandates that we have with regards to defendants and victims,” she explained.

“Postponing cases becomes frustrating for everyone involved,” she added.

Avinger said the Orangeburg municipal courtroom is big enough to space jurors out well.

Throughout the challenges of COVID-19, both personally and professionally, Avinger said she remains thankful because she knows others haven’t been so fortunate.