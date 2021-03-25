Lake lowered at Audubon park; boating, fishing not allowed

Boating and fishing won't be allowed at John James Audubon State Park in western Kentucky while the lake is lowered for an ongoing reconstruction project, officials said.

The general public will be restricted from accessing areas around the lake at the park in Henderson and the campground will remain closed as construction continues, a statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said.

The lake levee project aims to bring the structure into compliance with the state's current dam safety regulations.

The second phase of the $4.5 million project includes construction of a new service spillway and downstream buttress. The lake will remain at a lower level until the project is completed later this year.

The park remains open to the public, but guests are required to follow public health safety guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic including face covering requirements and social distancing.