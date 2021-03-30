Jackson homicides in 2021 up 70% over this time last year

With nearly three-dozen homicides so far in 2021, Jackson has seen a 70% increase in killings over last year at this point.

This weekend alone, gunmen killed three people in separate shootings, WLBT-TV reported.

Jackson’s 34 homicides so far mark a deadly start to the year after seeing the deadliest in the city’s recorded history in 2020. That year, Jackson had 128 homicides individually confirmed by Jackson police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department.