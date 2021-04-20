Effort to keep pregnant NC prisoners healthy limits shackles

There's a bipartisan effort to better care for pregnant North Carolina prisoners and jail inmates before and after they deliver their babies.

State legislators scheduled a Tuesday news conference to unveil a proposal that has support from the American Civil Liberties Union, the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association and OB-GYNs.

The bill would severely limit the handcuffing and shackling of pregnant women who are incarcerated and seek to ensure newborns and mothers are cared for well.

Shackling pregnant women — whereby chains are linked between a prisoner's ankles and wrists — is already barred by federal law and by state prison policy. Bill supporters say the state rules aren't always followed. And county jails lack a streamlined policy.

About 100 babies were born to women in state prison custody in 2018, according to a criminal justice reform group backing the policy.

Over 30 states have passed legislation limiting the shackling of pregnant women behind bars.