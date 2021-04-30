Kentucky’s Jenny Wiley State Park lodge closed for repairs

The main lodge building at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park closed this week for repairs and will be shut down until further notice, the Kentucky Parks Department said.

Dining services will be temporarily located in the conference center building, and the guest room wings will still be open. There will be no impact on guest reservations, the Parks Department said in a news release.

The park offers activities that visitors can participate in while social distancing. Guests are required to follow public health safety guidelines, including face covering requirements and social distancing, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release said.