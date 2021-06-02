Missing autistic boy visiting family found dead in pond

A missing 4-year-old autistic boy who was visiting Jacksonville with his family from New York was found dead Monday night in a retention pond, police said.

Gavin Douyon's family authorities they last saw the child around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office used a helicopter, a dive team and a drone unit to search for the child. His body was located in the pond around 9:20 p.m., police said.

“There’s no foul play. It appears to be a horrible accident,” Assistant police Chief Brian Kee told news outlets.

The boy, who was nonverbal, had been playing outside with family members when he wandered off, Key said.

The family was visiting relatives for the Memorial Day weekend, authorities said.

He's the second child with autism to die in a retention pond recently.

On April 25, five-year-old Mohamad Nour was found in a pond after his family reported him missing, news outlets reported.