AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads west for Sonoma race

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota Save Mart 350

Site: Sonoma, California

Schedule: Sunday, race, 4 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 90 laps, 226.8 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic). Martin Truex Jr. won from the eighth starting position in 2019.

Last race: Kyle Larson beat Hendrick Motorsports teammate and defending series champion Chase Elliott by more than 10 seconds at Charlotte for his second victory of the season.

Fast facts: Larson's victory was the 269th for Hendrick Motorsports, moving the organization past Petty Enterprises for the most in Cup Series history. ... Winless Denny Hamlin continues to lead the point standings by 76 over Larson, who became the fourth multiple race winner through 15 events. Truex (3 wins, 6th in points) and Alex Bowman (2 wins, 12th in points) are the others.

Next race: June 13, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

B & L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Race distance: 75 laps, 169.35 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Ty Gibbs started eighth and won for the second time in six career starts.

Fast facts: Defending series champion Austin Cindric has won three of 12 races and leads non-winner Harrison Burton by 84 points in the standings. ... A.J. Allmendinger and Daniel Hemric are both 108 points back. ... Two-time winner Justin Allgaier is fifth, 133 points back. ... The only driver outside the top five to have led as many as 100 laps is 16th-place Josh Berry, who has led 151 while driving in 10 of the 12 races run so far.

Next race: June 12, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won for the third time in 10 races and increased his points lead to 44 over two-time winner Ben Rhodes.

Next race: June 12, Fort Worth, Texas.

FORMULA ONE

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Site: Baku, Azerbaijan

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.-9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5 a.m.-6 a.m. and qualifying, 8 a.m.-9a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Baku City Circuit

Race distance: 51 laps, 190 miles.

Last year: Did not race (pandemic).

Last race: Max Verstappen won the Monaco Grand Prix to take over the series points lead.

Fast facts: Verstappen's second victory of the season left him with a four-point lead over seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton in the driver standings through five events. ... Hamilton has won three times and Verstappen twice this season. ... Lando Norris of McLaren Mercedes is a distant third in points. ... Verstappen has finished on the podium in all five races. Hamilton has four podium finishes.

Next race: June 20, Le Castellet, France.

INDYCAR

Last race: Helio Castroneves, 46, won the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time to become the fourth-oldest winner behind Al Unser (47, 1987), Bobby Unser (47, 1981) and Emerson Fittipaldi (46, 1993).

Next race: June 12-13, Detroit.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Tony Schumacher won in Top Fuel and Tommy Johnson Jr. won in Funny Car in Texas.

Next event: June 13, Epping, New Hampshire.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Friday, Grand Forks, North Dakota, and Saturday, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.

