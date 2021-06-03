Florida COVID hospitalizations at lowest point in a year

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 are at their lowest level in the state in over a year, the Florida Hospital Association said Wednesday.

There were roughly 1,842 COVID hospitalizations in Florida Wednesday. According to their data, the state’s hospitalizations have declined 19% in the last two weeks and stand 38% lower than one month ago.

Current hospitalizations stand at only 20% of the peak reached in July 2020 with approximately 33% of existing hospital capacity available, according to a statement.

The Florida Hospital Association also noted that the statewide positivity from COVID-19 testing stands at 3.89%, that's down considerably from 6.16% at the beginning of May.

“Vaccinations are up. New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down. It’s that simple,” said FHA President Mary Mayhew said. “As the rest of the nation joins Florida in reopening, it is important to remember that getting vaccinated offers the best protection against COVID-19, nearly eliminating worries about whether someone else is vaccinated or not.”