Florida officials halt daily updates on COVID-19 cases

Florida Health officials said infections and mortality data on its online COVID-19 dashboard will no longer be updated daily but will instead be provided on a weekly basis.

The state Department of Health cited decreasing cases amid an increasing number of people being vaccinated for halting the daily reports.

As of Friday, the dashboard reported 2.3 million COVID cases in Florida since the outbreak began more than a year ago, with nearly 37,000 Floridians having died.

The Miami Herald reports that the weekly data will be more focused on vaccinations, including data on what percentage of people over the age 12 have been inoculated.

“More than 10.3 million Floridians have been vaccinated — accounting for more than half of Florida’s eligible population. Eighty-five percent of Florida’s seniors are vaccinated. Florida’s case positivity has been below 5% for more than three weeks. Cases in seniors ages 65 and older are the lowest since early in the pandemic," Florida Department of Health Communications Director Weesam Khoury told the Miami Herald.

State-run testing sites closed last month and state-run vaccine sites are set to close by the end of June, the paper reported. Florida’s plan is to leave vaccine distribution to county health departments and local providers, including doctors’ offices, pharmacies and clinics.