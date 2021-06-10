Wednesday Sports in Brief

MLB

BALTIMORE (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso accused Major League Baseball of manipulating the baseballs to harm the earning potential for star free agents and players eligible for arbitration.

Alonso’s comments came in response to a question about the crackdown on sticky substances used by pitchers.

“I think that the biggest concern is that Major League Baseball manipulates the baseballs year in and year out depending on the free agency class — or guys being in an advanced part of their arbitration,” Alonso said. “... Maybe if the league didn’t change the baseball, pitchers wouldn’t need to use as much sticky stuff.”

When asked a follow-up question about this, Alonso remained firm. His implication was that the balls are friendlier to hitters in a year when a number of top pitchers are about to hit free agency — and vice versa.

NBA

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers fired Nate Bjorkgren on Wednesday after missing the playoffs in his only season as coach.

The Pacers went 34-38 and their season ended with a 142-115 loss to Washington in the play-in tournament that ended their run of five straight playoff appearances.

Team president Kevin Pritchard chose afterward to take some time to evaluate the coaching position.

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah’s Rudy Gobert won his third Defensive Player of the Year award Wednesday after helping the Utah Jazz to the best record in the NBA.

Gobert had the most total blocked shots and defensive rebounds in the league this season and became the fourth player to win the award at least three times.

Gobert received 84 first-place votes and 464 points from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons was second with 15 first-place votes and 287 votes, while Draymond Green of Golden State was third with 76 points.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn’s James Harden will miss Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals because of the right hamstring injury that forced him out of the series opener.

Harden left 43 seconds into that game with tightness but the Nets haven’t missed him, taking a 2-0 lead over the Bucks. Game 3 is Thursday in Milwaukee.

Harden missed 20 of 21 games late in the season because of the hamstring.

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Heat President Pat Riley was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Wednesday for being too clear that he’d eagerly welcome a reunion with LeBron James.

The league said Riley violated its anti-tampering rule with his remarks during an interview Friday on Dan Le Batard’s radio show.

Riley said he would “leave the key under the doormat” if James called and said he wanted to return to Miami. James led the Heat to two NBA titles and four straight appearances in the finals before returning to Cleveland in 2014.

NFL

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Peyton Manning was elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame on Wednesday in recognition of his record-breaking four-year run in Denver that culminated with a victory in Super Bowl 50.

Manning will be honored during a game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween, less than three months after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.

The six-member selection committee unanimously selected Manning as the 35th member of the team’s Ring of Fame. Last year’s honoree, former coach Mike Shanahan, also will be honored this season after the pandemic prevented his ceremony in 2020.

LONDON (AP) — The NFL wants to expand its international series by holding regular-season games in Germany, launching a process Wednesday to identify a partner city.

Germany boasts a strong NFL fan base and is one of the world’s largest economies, making the country an attractive partner.

The NFL has staged 28 regular-season games in London since 2007 and will play two more in October at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. German fans often travel to London to attend games, the league said.

NHL

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild hired longtime NHL general manager Ray Shero on Wednesday as a senior advisor to general manager Bill Guerin, who played for and worked under Shero with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Shero was fired last year by New Jersey, midway through his fifth season as general manager for the Devils. Prior to his time there, he spent eight years as general manager of the Penguins — overseeing the 2009 Stanley Cup champions.

Shero is a native of St. Paul, where the Wild play. He was assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators (1993-98) and Nashville Predators (1998-2006).

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

A federal law governing how college athletes can earn money off their fame seems certain to pass — at some point.

There is no real debate among lawmakers on Capitol Hill about whether athletes should be permitted to monetize their name, image and likeness.

But less than a month before NIL laws go into effect in several states, NCAA President Mark Emmert was back in Washington renewing his plea for help from Congress.

That help is unlikely to come as soon as the NCAA would like. For some lawmakers, federal regulation of college sports should not end with NIL and the time is right to tackle other issues — from long-term health care and educational opportunities for athletes to more uniform and enforceable safety standards.

SOCCER

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Stars will meet their top Mexican league counterparts in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in a game that was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The game against Liga MX players at Banc of California Stadium, home of Los Angeles FC of the MLS, represents a departure from the format for the past 15 All-Star games that had the best players in MLS facing European clubs. Los Angeles is a fitting location for the game — not only does it have one of the largest Latino populations in the world but it is a battleground for both leagues.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — American national team defenders Steve Cherundolo and Christie Pearce have been elected to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame along with Bolivian forward Jaime Moreno and former D.C. United general manager Kevin Payne.

The four will be inducted Oct. 2 at the hall along with former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra and Colin Jose Media Award winner Andrés Cantor, whose ceremonies were delayed from last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

OLYMPICS

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia’s Olympic baseball team has given up trying to qualify for the Tokyo Games because of coronavirus-related travel complications.

Baseball Australia’s chief executive Glenn Williams on Wednesday said the “gut-wrenching” decision to withdraw makes Olympic qualification impossible. The final qualifying tournament on June 22-26 was initially due to be hosted by Taiwan but late last month it was moved to Puebla, Mexico.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M hired Jim Schlossnagle as its new baseball coach Wednesday after his 18 seasons at TCU that included five trips to the College World Series.

Schlossnagle replaces Rob Childress, whose contract wasn’t renewed after the Aggies missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2006.

The Horned Frogs this year shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Texas, won the conference tournament and were a No. 6 national seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing at home last weekend. Schlossnagle was 734-346 at TCU, which went to the College World Series in 2010 and then made four consecutive trips to Omaha from 2014-17.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has promoted two-time Olympic medalist Bernard Lagat to head cross country coach.

Lagat had served as co-interim coach with Doug Keen and Dave Murray after longtime coach James Li retired in November. Murray was the interim coach through the end of 2020-21 cross country season.

Lagat will continue to serve as an assistant track & field coach.