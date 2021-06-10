USS Mobile departs Gulf Coast for California homeport

A Navy ship that was celebrated with a parade that drew more than 60,000 to downtown Mobile has departed the port city headed to its new homeport in San Diego, California.

The USS Mobile, a coastal water combat ship made by Austal in Mobile, pulled out of the city on Thursday bound for the West Coast, news outlets reported.

“They’ve been building ships here for a very long time and so to be building ships at this level and this sophistication is a reflection that we’re a city of builders and makers,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Thousands turned out for a Mardi Gras-style parade that coincided with the ship's commissioning, which came as health rules related to the coronavirus pandemic were relaxed.

The ship is the fifth to bear the name of the city.