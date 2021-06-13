News

Judge allows use of street for outdoor dining in Starkville

The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss.

A judge has ruled in favor of a proposal from the city of Starkville to allow restaurants to use street space for outdoor dining, after a local businessman raised objections in a lawsuit.

WCBI-TV reports that the city proposed using nine parking spaces on Main Street to create a “streatery” during the pandemic, to give businesses options for social distancing.

But officials were held up by a lawsuit. That is, until this week's ruling by Special Circuit Judge David Chandler.

Mayor Lynn Spruill told the television station she looks forward to hopefully seeing people utilize the space soon.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do is bring a lot of life and vibrancy to our community," Spruill said.

The mayor said there is still an appeals process, and the city will have to wait until that concludes before beginning work on the outdoor area.

