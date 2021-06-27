Male found fatally shot in neighborhood off The Plaza near Eastway Park, CMPD says

A male was found fatally shot late Saturday in the Shannon Park area of northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, according to a news release.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Vanderbrook Road. The residential neighborhood is just south of The Plaza near Eastway Park.

“Officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by Medic and officers,” officials said.

“Homicide detectives are speaking with all parties involved and are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.”

Tips in the case can be offered to CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.