Kentucky agency asks more residents to remove bird feeders

Kentucky wildlife officials are asking residents in three more counties to remove bird feeders as they investigate reports of sick and dying birds.

Residents in Bullitt, Campbell and Madison counties were asked to join those in Jefferson, Boone and Kenton counties in removing bird feeders until further notice, Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources veterinarian Christine Casey told the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The advice comes as the agency reviewed findings from residents who have reported encountering sick or dying birds. Birds most commonly affected include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins.

About 250 reports were consistent with a mysterious disease that has affected birds in Kentucky and other states, she said. Others were inconclusive or didn't appear related.

“We’re recommending as a precautionary step, taking down the feeders because feeders do congregate animals and can increase the transmission of pathogens in general,” Casey said.