Flags from Kentucky Capitol’s COVID-19 memorial available

For the next week, anyone who would like to have a flag from the COVID-19 memorial at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort may collect one from the Capitol grounds, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Since March, thousands of miniature American flags have covered the Capitol lawn in honor of Kentuckians who have died from the coronavirus.

Remaining flags will be on removed July 16. If you need assistance in collecting a flag, you may contact the Governor’s Office of Constituent Services at (502) 564-2611 and make a request to have one sent to you.