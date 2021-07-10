Editorial Roundup: Idaho

Recent editorials from Idaho newspapers:

Little’s border defense is less than underwhelming

July 8, 2021

The Lewiston Tribune

By lending five Idaho State Police officers to Arizona to stop drug traffickers, Gov. Brad Little is wasting three weeks of their time.

And since he’s doing so at state expense, the governor is also wasting about $53,391 of your money.

Little says he’s doing this in the name of officer training. But advanced drug intervention training is something Idaho’s been doing for more than 30 years. Troopers learn about interdiction both at the Peace Officer Standards and Training academy and through ISP advanced training. Assuming the governor wants to distribute another $53,000, it’s not unreasonable to believe the state could train 100 officers at home, if not more, in the latest techniques.

Besides, what goes on in Arizona isn’t necessarily applicable to Idaho. Think of the illegal drug trade as a supply chain. Colombia is the factory. Nicaragua and Mexico are the distribution hubs. Idaho is the store. And the retailer is the local dealer. In other words, Idaho officers rarely get beyond the first and second levels. And when they do get involved, it’s spotting a vehicle that’s been modified in some tell-tale way for surreptitiously transporting drugs. Or discovering the registration doesn’t match the operator.

Sure, individuals smuggle drugs across the border. More likely, however, is the contraband that enters the U.S. by ship, truck or aircraft — so the interdiction occurs at the ports of entry.

But if sending five Idaho State Police troopers to Arizona at great expense is such a great training opportunity, then why stop there?

Why not spend $53,000 or so sending five troopers to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ bomb school at the Redstone Arsenal at Huntsville, Ala.?

Why not spend the same amount dispatching five troopers to Washington, D.C., to study traffic accident investigations at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration?

And why not allocate those resources to assign five troopers to the ATFE’s Fire Research Laboratory at Beltsville, Md.?

Because this is not about the most efficacious way of training state police officers.

This is a political stunt that has gone haywire.

In a nod to the GOP’s Trumpian base, Little last month promised Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey — both fellow Republicans — a robust Idaho response to their request for resources at the border.

“The state of Idaho proudly stands with our fellow Americans along the United States-Mexico border and will do what we can to protect the American people — Idahoans — against the damaging consequences of the inaction of the Biden-Harris administration,” Little said. “Smuggling of drugs and illegal weapons, property destruction and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants into our country are problems that are getting worse by the day. It is time for our nation’s governors to do what the federal government won’t — secure the border.”

It was a promise Little could not keep.

As noted earlier, the ISP doesn’t have people to spare. It has an 11 percent vacancy rate. Among its patrol ranks, 34 of 244 positions are unfilled.

Without a customs cross designation from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, no state or local cop — regardless of jurisdiction — has the authority to enforce federal immigration laws.

So by last week, the mission had been redefined.

Nobody’s going to Texas — which has a uniformed police force 17 times larger than Idaho.

The mission to Arizona will be less about “illegal weapons, property destruction and the daily influx of increasing numbers of illegal immigrants” and more, as Little said last week, about curbing “the flow of illegal drug smuggling and organized crime into our country and our state, and the troopers will gain valuable hands-on training that will improve their ability to serve the people of Idaho when they return.”

But if Arizona — with more than four times the number of uniformed cops as Idaho — can’t stop drugs from entering the country at its border, what difference will five additional ISP officers make during those three weeks?

Stopping hordes of immigrants smuggling drugs and guns into this country because a Democratic White House has opened the gates, this is not.

Instead, this looks like a governor who is hoping you won’t look too closely while he engages in damage control.

Online: The Lewiston Tribune

___

Keep politics, conspiracies and misinformation out of Idaho’s public health districts

July 8

Idaho Statesman

Ada County commissioners soon will appoint a physician to the Central District Health board.

Given the commissioners’ previous appointment of Raúl Labrador to the board and the disgraceful termination of Dr. Ted Epperly, we are concerned that commissioners Rod Beck and Ryan Davidson will make another political appointment that could jeopardize public health.

“Not only did Central District Health fail the greatest moral test of a generation, they also failed the scientific test, as none of the doomsday predictions ever came true,” Davidson said in a written statement about terminating Epperly, who was dismissed via email.

Despite Davidson’s characterization, health board members last year rose to that moral challenge and, despite an angry mob of protesters threatening them, made the right decisions to mandate masks and limit crowd sizes, among other measures to protect public health and prevent our health care system from overloading during the coronavirus pandemic.

Davidson’s statement that doomsday predictions never came true only illustrates how delusional some on the far right have become, ignoring the deaths of more than 600,000 Americans. In Idaho, nearly 200,000 people contracted COVID-19, and more than 2,000 people died in connection with it. Idaho’s health care system came dangerously close to crisis standards of care, and the Central District Health board members did their level best to prevent a catastrophe.

Maybe that’s not “doomsday,” but doomsday is what would have happened had there been no action taken, no shutdowns, no public health mandates, no attention paid to science. Davidson is just wrong on every count.

It’s concerning, to say the least, to remove Epperly from the board.

Epperly spent 15 years with the health district. He is the president and CEO of Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and is a retired U.S. Army colonel. He was the past president and board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians and is the co-chairman of the board for the Healthcare Transformation Council of Idaho.

His qualifications are beyond reproach, and for him to be dismissed simply because he favored a mask mandate is preposterous.

Beck said in a written statement that “the Central District Health board would now be best served by someone with a different perspective who represents the community.”

We’re not sure what that’s supposed to be code for, but from our perspective, Epperly did represent the community.

Those who have put their name in the hat to be on the board offer a wide range of competencies and opinions about health care.

Dr. Sky Blue, who was previously nominated to the board, appears to be highly qualified, but Beck and Davidson previously shot him down in favor of Labrador, not a good sign.

Some of the candidates espouse conspiracy theories about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA, as well as misinformation about vaccines, according to reporting by the Idaho Capital Sun.

It’s important that county commissioners don’t politicize the health board. Public health decisions should be made based on science, facts and guidance from the medical community, not a YouTube video.

If the health board strays from its mission of public health and simply becomes a political tool, will we see those “Employees must wash hands” signs disappear from restaurants and coffee shops all over the Treasure Valley? How will a politicized health board handle a hepatitis A outbreak at a local diner? With the wrong mix on the public health board, we could see even fewer people getting vaccinated — not just for COVID-19, but for simple things like measles, rubella or the flu.

We urge commissioners to put politics aside and do the right thing by appointing a health board member with the credentials and background to execute the most basic duty: keeping the public safe.

Online: Idaho Statesman

___

Editorial: Idaho schools need a boost

June 27

Post Register

Idaho spends less on each of its public school students than any other state in the nation.

Idaho is a relatively low-income state (in no small part because our workforce has relatively low levels of educational achievement) so it’s not entirely surprising that we wouldn’t be ranked near the top of the pile. But to be ranked dead last represents a terrible public policy failure. We haven’t just slipped a little bit in the past 15 years. We’ve plummeted. Idaho now spends 8% less per student than second-to-last Utah and 38% less than Virginia, the median state.

In 2005, before then-Gov. Jim Risch’s tax shift that, as widely predicted, devastated education funding, Idaho ranked 43rd. If we wanted to simply restore real education funding to pre-Risch-shift levels, we would need to increase education funding by 16% immediately. But the general level of spending in states throughout the nation has outpaced inflation as classroom technology and other investments have become necessary for modern education. If Idaho wanted to regain its position of 43rd, that would require a one-year funding increase of 33%.

The gap between funding for the Idaho education system and the need is massive. That has driven a heavy reliance on supplemental levies, meant to be used for special projects, to fund basic operations. That is a recipe for ever-greater inequality between relatively urban and wealthy school districts, where a property tax increase to fund schools is more palatable, and poorer, more rural districts where supplemental levies are beginning to fail.

Some legislators have pushed valiantly to increase school funding through initiatives like the Career Ladder, which focused on the problem of recruiting and retaining skilled teachers, one of the most vital assets for a successful public education system.

But it’s clear these efforts are grossly insufficient.

Idaho continues to slip downward rather than making progress. Between the 2017-18 school year and the 2018-19 school year, per-pupil spending in Idaho fell at the third-fastest rate in the nation.

Idaho students deserve better than this. The Legislature has had years to fix it, but it has not proven equal to the task. Does this scenario sound familiar? It should. The problem is nearly identical to the situation with Medicaid expansion, which Idaho lawmakers punted on for years until the people of Idaho did the job for them. The same people who led the charge to solve that problem are now working to fix Idaho’s education funding shortfall.

After responsibly pausing signature collection during the pandemic, Reclaim Idaho has restarted its effort to gather signatures for a ballot initiative to make serious progress on education funding.

Reasonable people can disagree about how best to begin digging our way out of the education funding hole. Some could prefer that taxes be more broadly distributed than Reclaim Idaho has proposed (the initiative would only raise taxes on individuals making more than $250,000 per year, couples making more than $500,000 and businesses). Some could prefer steeper increases for high-income households.

All reasonable people should agree, however, that the people should be able to vote on adding about $300 million to the education system, given elected officials’ self-evident failure to solve the problem. Reclaim Idaho’s initiative deserves a vote, so voters should investigate signing their petition.

And because lawmakers have been especially hostile to ballot initiatives, extra burden will be placed on voters in rural counties if this effort is going to have a shot. If you live in Clark, Butte or Fremont counties, for example, its less likely someone will be able to bring a petition to your door. If you want your child to have a shot at a good education, you’ll have to seek out the petition, and speak to your neighbors about doing the same.

If we won’t look after our children’s — and our state’s — future, who will?

Online: Post Register