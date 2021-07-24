Charlotte Observer Logo
Utah recognizes early Mormon settlers during Pioneer Day

The Associated Press

Members of the Mormon Battalion march during the Pioneer Day Parade Friday, July 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. People in Utah are gathering to celebrate the state's history and recognize early Mormon pioneers who trekked West in search of religious freedom. Pioneer Day is a beloved only-in-Utah holiday every July 24 that features parades, rodeos, fireworks and more. The festivities were canceled last year because of the pandemic.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
SALT LAKE CITY

People in Utah are gathering to celebrate the state's history and recognize early Mormon pioneers who trekked west in search of religious freedom.

Pioneer Day is a beloved only-in-Utah holiday every July 24 that features parades, rodeos, fireworks and more. The festivities were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Hundreds of people on Friday camped and staked out spots along the parade route in downtown Salt Lake City.

Pioneer Day marks the date in 1847 when Brigham Young and other Mormon pioneers, many pulling handcarts, ended their treacherous journey across the country from Illinois to the Salt Lake Valley.

Many businesses and government offices close for the state holiday.

