AP source: Indians trading 2B Hernandez to White Sox

Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez watches his two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) AP

The Cleveland Indians are finalizing a trade that will send second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The Indians are getting minor league pitcher Konnor Pilkington from the White Sox, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams are still working through details. The left-hander has pitched in Double-A this season.

ESPN was first to report the agreement.

The trading deadline is Friday, when Cleveland opens a three-game series in Chicago.

The decision to deal the 31-year-old Hernandez to their division rival signals a concession by the Indians, who have managed to stay around .500 despite a slew of injuries. They're currently without reigning Cy Young winner Shane Bieber because of a shoulder issue and starter Aaron Civale, who was leading the league in wins earlier this season before hurting his finger in a start against the Cubs.

Hernandez is in his second year with the Indians, who trail the White Sox by 8 1/2 games. He's batting .231 this season with 18 home runs and 47 RBIs in 96 games.

Hernandez hit a two-run homer in Cleveland's 7-2 win over St. Louis on Wednesday.

The White Sox have been in the market for a second baseman since starter Nick Madrigal suffered a season-ending hamstring tear on June 10.

The Indians have several young middle infielders in their system, including Andrés Giménez, who came over from the New York Mets in the offseason trade of Francisco Lindor.