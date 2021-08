Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

FILE - In this July 25, 2021, file photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, is a bear cub that was taken in for treatment after it suffered burns in a California wildfire, to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Wildlife officials are asking for the public's help in locating a bear cub that escaped from an animal rescue center where he was being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire.The 6-month-old black bear nicknamed "Tamarack" after the fire that burned his paws escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, California, the center said in a statement on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP, File) AP

A bear cub being treated for burns suffered in a Sierra wildfire escaped from an animal rescue center.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible,” the center said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and local law enforcement were assisting in the search. The center was urging people around South Tahoe to be on the lookout, especially in the areas of Heavenly Valley, Black Bart and Sierra Tract neighborhoods.

The 25-pound (11-kilogram) cub might have bandages on his front paws. He likely climbed a tree or hid in a small space.

The center said it was important for people who saw him to contact authorities and keep away from the animal because he would be scared of humans and need help. It has set up a hotline for tips at 530-577--2273.