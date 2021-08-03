Mariners beat Rays for the 6th straight game this season

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, of Japan, delivers to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Kikuchi (7-6) allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 in his previous four starts.

Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked the ninth to get his first Seattle save and 15th overall. The right-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Seattle has won the first two games of the three-game series and is 6-0 overall against the defending AL champion Rays this season.

Randy Arozarena homered for the Rays. Luis Patiño (2-3) took the loss.

YANKEES 13, ORIOLES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Luis Gil pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, Giancarlo Stanton homered and drove in four runs, and New York routed Baltimore.

Gil (1-0) started in place of All-Star ace Gerrit Cole, who was put on the COVID-19 injured list before the game after testing positive for the virus Monday. The 23-year-old right-hander allowed just four singles. He struck out six and walked only one.

Gleyber Torres hit an RBI double in the second off Alexander Wells (1-2). Aaron Judge added his 22nd homer in the eighth.

MARLINS 5, METS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Newly acquired Alex Jackson hit his first career home run, Nick Neidert earned his first big league win and Miami beat NL East-leading New York.

Isan Díaz also homered, Bryan De La Cruz had three hits and Lewis Brinson had two hits and scored twice for the last-place Marlins, who have won the first two of the four-game series.

The Mets were limited to five hits by Neidert (1-1) and four relievers. New York has lost five of six.

Neidert allowed three runs and three hits, struck out five, walked four and hit a batter in 5 2/3 innings.

Taijuan Walker (7-6) took the loss. He lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, eight hits, struck out four and walked two.

BLUE JAYS 7, INDIANS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered in a win over Cleveland.

Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home player in Toronto after signing an $80 million, four-year contract in December 2019. The Korean left-hander retired the first six batters and struck out eight to help the Blue Jays win for the fifth time in six games since moving back north of the border on Friday.

Ryu (11-5) allowed two runs and seven hits, and walked none. Right-hander Rafael Dolis worked a perfect eighth and left-hander Ryan Borucki finished with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Cleveland right-hander Zach Plesac (6-4) lost for the first time since April 20. He matched a season high by giving up six runs while allowing a career-worst 10 hits. He walked none and didn’t have any strikeouts.

Bobby Bradley and Harold Ramirez hit RBI doubles for the Indians.

TIGERS 4, RED SOX 2

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and Detroit dealt Boston its fifth straight loss, a season high.

Cabrera added a single, giving him 2,944 career hits and moving him one ahead of Frank Robinson for 36th place all-time.

Tigers starter Wily Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings, and five relievers combined to shut out the Red Sox in the final 4 1/3 innings. Kyle Funkhouser (5-1) earned the win and Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 12th save in 13 attempts.

Garrett Richards (6-7) took the loss, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks in four-plus innings.

Hunter Renfroe led off the second with his 17th homer of the year.

PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bryce Harper’s solo home run in the eighth inning against his former team was the difference in Philadelphia's victory over Washington, the Phillies' third straight win.

Harper hit a 430-foot home run to left-center off Javy Guerra, his 17th, for a 5-2 lead.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler (9-6) gave up a two-run homer to Josh Bell in the eighth. Wheeler allowed eight hits and four earned runs in 7 ⅓ innings. Jose Alvardo pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto and Ronald Torreyes also homered for the Phillies.

Washington starter Patrick Corbin (6-10) pitched seven innings, allowed six hits, four earned runs, struck out eight and walked one. His ERA is 5.74.

BRAVES 6, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Atlanta hammered Jon Lester in his first start for St. Louis, scoring five runs in the first inning and cruising to a victory.

The 37-year-old Lester (3-6) allowed the first seven hitters to reach and did not record an out until his 27th pitch.

Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer to start the scoring. Freeman and Austin Riley followed with singles before Dansby Swanson and Joc Pederson added run-scoring hits.

Freeman hit his 24th homer in the second off Lester, who gave up nine hits and six runs over five innings.

Max Fried tossed six shutout innings for the Braves, who have won seven of their last eight games in St. Louis. Fried (8-7) gave up just four hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Tyler O’Neill had three hits and reached base four times for the Cardinals. Yadier Molina drove in the lone run with a two-out single in the ninth.

TWINS 7, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jorge Polanco delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning, lifting Minnesota over Cincinnati.

Heath Hembree (2-6) walked the first two Minnesota batters before striking out Brent Rooker. Polanco fouled off four two-strike pitches before connecting on a liner just inside the foul pole in right field.

Mitch Garver had a three-run homer in the fifth for the Twins, who had lost four of their previous five games.

Danny Coulombe (2-1) got the final out of the eighth. Alex Colomé allowed a single and walk to start the Cincinnati ninth before finishing for his third save and first since April 7.

Jonathan India hit a two-run homer in the fifth for the Reds. Eugenio Suárez and Tucker Barnhart also went deep.

WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease allowed one hit in six scoreless innings, matching a season high with 11 strikeouts, and Chicago beat Kansas City.

Tim Anderson and Andrew Vaughn homered for AL Central-leading Chicago.

Cease (8-6) walked two and threw 103 pitches, allowing only Edward Olivares’ leadoff single in the third inning, to nab his first win since June 30. Michael Kopech, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Tepera completed the three-hitter.

Kris Bubic (3-5) went six innings, allowing three runs on three hits. The Royals scored on Ryan O’Hearn’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, only their second run in their last three games.