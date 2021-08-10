Nats-Mets game suspended in 2nd inning, to resume Wednesday

New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco delivers against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of their baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) AP

The series opener between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was suspended in the top of the second inning Tuesday night because of rain.

Washington is ahead 3-1 on the strength of a three-run homer from Juan Soto in his return to the starting lineup. Play will resume Wednesday at 4:10 p.m., and the game will remain scheduled for nine innings.

Under pandemic rules, the regularly scheduled game between the teams Wednesday night will now be shortened to seven innings.