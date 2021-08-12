Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. August 11, 2021.

Editorial: Safety in classrooms, on roads paramount as students return

The Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools resumed classes last week, and both districts began the academic year by aiming to offer students and staff the closest thing to a “normal” school environment as they’ve experienced since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

Despite rising COVID-19 cases locally and around the nation, neither BGISD nor WCPS required masks at the onset of classes – a decision that we, like many in the community, thought was a reasonable move, at least until local data showed that a change in that policy was prudent.

For at least one district, that change came quickly. Earlier this week, after only a few days of classroom instruction, both districts reported rising numbers of quarantine cases among students and staff. WCPS on Monday reported more than 100 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff combined, and by Monday evening the district announced the reinstatement of a mask mandate for all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, through at least Labor Day weekend. BGISD, which reported 28 total cases between students and staff Monday, had not – at least by deadline for this editorial – announced an update to its existing mask policy.

Needless to say, the coming days and weeks will reveal much about the outlook in both districts. We join the vast majority of local parents and educators in believing that in-person instruction is best for students’ academic progress and mental and emotional health. The first priority for area districts should be to do whatever is necessary to avoid a return to remote learning, which – despite the best efforts of all involved – simply was not a suitable replacement for face-to-face interaction between students and staff. If masks are necessary to keep kids healthy and in school – and to mitigate the disruptions caused by new cases and quarantines – then so be it.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is a relatively new consideration in school safety, but we also want to renew the focus on an age-old concern: reminding motorists to be aware that some kids will be walking to and from school, other kids will be riding bikes and some will be getting on and off school buses. Motorists also should remember to stop on both sides of the road when a bus stop arm is extended. The only exception is on a divided highway such as U.S. 68-Ky. 80, in which case, only vehicles going the same direction in which the bus is traveling should stop.

Motorists should allow ample time to get to and from locations so they are not rushed or driving too fast, which could result in an accident. This might be especially important right now: Several studies throughout the COVID era, including one this year from Boston University, have found that many drivers are driving faster and more recklessly than usual amid the pandemic. The Boston University study (which actually focused on noise pollution generated by speeding drivers) concluded that less commuter traffic during the COVID age – resulting from more companies allowing remote working and/or fewer people currently being in the workforce – has opened up many roads around the nation and inspired some motorists to push the pedal a little harder.

Now that school buses are back on the roads, this sort of dangerous driving behavior could have tragic consequences. No one wants this to happen, so please be very mindful of school zones with lower speed limits and kids walking in and around these zones when school begins.

Welcome, students, to the 2021-22 school year. It’s impossible to predict how things are going to unfold, but we hope each of you has a rewarding and productive year.

Ashland Daily Independent. August 6, 2021.

Editorial: Spending on health responsible

It looks as though Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is going back on his word, and that’s a good thing.

McConnell, who has said he was focused on stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda, has been sounding more supportive of the president’s $1 trillion public works bill.

McConnell allowed debate to proceed last week on the bill, which includes increased spending on transportation, water and broadband systems across the country.

“There’s an excellent chance it will be a success story for the country,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.

So why the about-face?

There are many possible reasons.

Perhaps he believes cooperation is called for, as many Americans are tired of the gridlock and divisiveness. Perhaps he realizes the country — including his constituents in Kentucky — will benefit from the practical and important items that will receive funding. Perhaps his party’s bipartisan efforts will look good for the GOP in general.

Or perhaps he’s saving his venom for a vote on a budget blueprint later this month which calls for $3.5 trillion spending on health, environment and social programs, which would be funded by higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. McConnell is on record calling it a “reckless tax and spending spree.”

It’s true that $3.5 trillion is a ton of money, more than we can wrap our heads around.

However, it’s not reckless to spend on our health, our environment and social programs. These are issues that need our attention. These are issues for which government exists.

Most likely, McConnell opposes taxing the rich and corporations to pay for it; but they are the ones with the money, so why shouldn’t they pay their share?

Of course, McConnell hasn’t quashed the public works bill yet. He still could. If he doesn’t and the bill passes, expect to learn in a few weeks McConnell’s strategy for cooperating. He will have one.

Frankort State Journal. August 5, 2021.

Editorial: FCS should require masks in school buildings

Unlike Frankfort Independent Schools and Scott County Schools, which are requiring students and staff to wear masks, Franklin County Schools — following in the footsteps of several other neighboring districts — announced Monday night that facial coverings are recommended to be worn while in school facilities, but necessary on buses.

The county is currently in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map with a seven-day average of more than 35 new virus cases per 100,000 population. FCS required masks in early February — the last time Franklin County’s coronavirus incident rate was in the mid-30s — and we believe not obligating that students and staff wear them now is a misstep by the district.

FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp should have issued a universal masking mandate for all school buildings and on buses rather making facial coverings optional in facilities and mandatory on transportation.

“We do know the COVID situation does change. We’ve seen that, and we will continue to work with (Director) Judy Mattingly of the (Franklin County) Health Department to help inform our decision-making process, and if need be we can adjust that,” Kopp said as way of an explanation.

As of Thursday, with the exception of Owen (15.7), all counties bordering Franklin were in the red zone for incidence rate. Yet each neighboring school district has a different masking policy. In Owen and Henry, masks are not required in school buildings or on buses. Anderson and Shelby counties recommend masks in school facilities and mandate masks on buses. Scott County requires masks in school buildings and on buses and Woodford County has yet to make a determination on the issue.

“… For now we feel this is the best option for our district at this time, and we will continue to urge the wearing of masks and more importantly, please get that vaccine.”

While we are in no way downplaying the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, we think the district missed an easy opportunity to better prevent the spread of the virus by requiring that everyone — not just bus riders — mask up. Because, while teachers and staff have been eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine for months now, those in the student population who are younger than 12 are not yet eligible for it because it hasn’t been approved for their age group.

FCS could have done a better job of protecting students against the virus if it had implemented a universal masking policy.

