3 more Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19

Three more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian Football League team said Wednesday.

Twelve players have returned positive tests since the team got back to Edmonton following a 21-16 victory over the B.C. Lions on Thursday night. The Elks have not identified any of the affected players.

The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Edmonton's schedule game Thursday night at Toronto. The team said players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home, and continue to be tested daily.

According to CFL protocols, if a game is canceled due to COVID-19 issues and can’t be rescheduled, the club suffering from the COVID-19 issues will forfeit a 1-0 loss. If both squads have COVID-19 issues, each will forfeit the game and be assigned losses.

In either scenario, if a team can prove at least 85% of its players under contract have been vaccinated, at least once, the players will receive their salary for the canceled game. If that figure falls below 85%, players won’t be paid.

The Elks have not revealed what percentage of players on the team have been vaccinated. President and chief executive officer Chris Presson has said he is confident the game against Toronto will be rescheduled.