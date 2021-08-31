Monday Sports in Brief

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.

Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Carson Wentz’s big week was cut short Monday when the Indianapolis Colts put three starters including their top quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal join two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the sideline because of health and safety protocols. Fisher tested positive for the virus last week.

Three-time All-Pro Quenton Nelson was activated Monday after multiple negative tests. Nelson was deemed a close contact to Fisher.

MLB

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani will not take the mound for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Yankees in order to give his right hand extra time to heal.

Angels manager Joe Maddon also said outfielder Mike Trout is experiencing soreness in his right calf after running the bases on Saturday and that discussions about shutting down the three-time AL MVP for the rest of the season are rapidly approaching. Maddon hinted that it could happen in the next week or two.

Ohtani was hit in his pitching hand by a 93 mph fastball from San Diego’s Ryan Weathers while swinging during the first inning of Saturday’s game against the Padres.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back in Grand Slam action after a mental health break. Back to playing quite well, too.

After a tight start to her first-round U.S. Open match Monday night, the reigning champion grabbed eight of the last nine games and put together a 6-4, 6-1 victory over 87th-ranked Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Southeastern Conference teams that don’t have enough available players will have to forfeit games this year.

The league released its policy on dealing with COVID-19 issues during the 2021-22 seasons in all sports on Monday.

Unlike last season, the short-handed team will have to forfeit and will take a loss in the SEC standings for regular season games.

The scheduled opponent will be credited with a win.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — No. 2 Oklahoma and Tulane announced Monday that their season opener this weekend has been moved from New Orleans to Norman, Oklahoma, in the fallout from Hurricane Ida.

The Sooners said conditions in New Orleans were not favorable to host a game this weekend. Tulane will be the designated home team and will retain all net proceeds from ticket sales. Kickoff was still set for 11 a.m. Central on Saturday and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Monmouth University men’s basketball coach King Rice has been given a five-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

University president Patrick Leahy and athletic director Jeff Stapleton announced the deal on Monday. Terms were not disclosed.

Rice was voted Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference coach of the year last season for the third time, just the third coach in the conference’s history to accomplish that. He led the Hawks to a regular- season title, his third, and has 161 wins in 10 seasons.