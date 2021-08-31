Former congressional candidate running for Kansas treasurer

Sara Hart Weir, former president of the National Down Syndrome Society, speaks at the Republican candidates debate for Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday night, July 14, 2020. syang@kcstar.com

A former executive with an advocacy group for those with Down syndrome has launched a campaign for Kansas state treasurer.

Sara Hart Weir said in an email to supporters on Monday that she plans to bring a “conservative, outsider approach to problem-solving."

Weir joins state Sen. Caryn Tyson of Parker, state Rep. Steven Johnson of Assaria and Michael Austin, a former economic adviser to former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, in seeking the Republican nomination for treasurer. The primary is in August 2022.

The incumbent is Democrat Lynn Rogers, who was lieutenant governor until Gov. Laura Kelly appointed him in December to fill the vacancy created when Treasurer Jake LaTurner was elected to Congress.

Weir was president and CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society for more than four years before she launched a campaign in 2019 for the Kansas City-area congressional seat held by Democrat Sharice Davids. She lost the primary to Amanda Adkins, a former executive with the medical information technology firm Cerner Corp.

In her campaign announcement for state treasurer, Weir touted her work in 2014 on bipartisan legislation that created savings accounts with tax advantages for the disabled and their families.