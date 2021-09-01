Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. August 28, 2021.

Editorial: Distracted

Alabama’s elected officials seem to have forgotten that their primary charge is governing in the interest of the people who elected them. Our state has myriad challenges, many of them imminently urgent, but far too many people who we’ve elected in leadership positions have been distracted by national partisanship, behaving like a schoolyard scold who’d rather point out the deficiencies of others than put their own house in order.

A few months ago, we observed that much of the information sent out by the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall detailed how our state’s top law enforcement official had joined the fray supporting national efforts supporting his political party’s agenda. We suggested his taxpayer-supported time would be better spent working for the people of Alabama, and that he should exercise his partisan pursuits on his own time.

Last week, the world gasped in horror as a U.S. withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan devolved into a nightmarish series of missteps that culminated in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that killed dozens, including 12 U.S. military personnel.

Members of Alabama’s congressional delegation quickly issued statements decrying the violence, as they should. But many seemed to welcome the opportunity to condemn the U.S. president, a member of the opposing party, suggesting he is personally responsible for the “preventable deaths.” That assertion may or may not be fair; but it’s a good bet that our congressional representatives’ statements would be far less damning if their party held the White House. Even more regrettable is the reality that the partisan acrimony would be the same if the political stripes were reversed.

With the specter of “preventable death” raised, we cannot help but wonder where our leaders’ fervor is with regard to the preventable deaths tallied every day across Alabama, where elected officials seem unconcerned with the woeful rate of vaccination – our best defense against COVID-19 death – and the inexplicable resistance to masks in schools and elsewhere – our second best defense.

Alabama’s elected officials must realize that some responsibility for deaths they’ve done little to nothing to prevent could well land on their own doorsteps.

Decatur Daily. August 25, 2021.

Editorial: COVID vaccines show need for swift approval

The Issue

Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, many remain skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines.

Former President Donald Trump returned to Alabama this past weekend, captivating a crowd of supporters who braved the rain and thunderstorms to hear Trump’s by now familiar, stream-of-consciousness recitation of his greatest hits.

Fake News, Rigged Election — they were all on the playlist as Trump spoke Saturday night in Cullman, which Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Haleyville, reminded the audience is the heart of Trump Country. Cullman is nestled in the geographic center of Alabama’s sprawling, largely rural 4th Congressional District, which includes Lawrence County and where Trump won 81.2% of the vote in 2020.

One track, however, didn’t go down so well with the audience.

Trump received a smattering of boos when he praised the COVID-19 vaccines and said people should get vaccinated.

“I believe totally in your freedoms,” Trump told the crowd. “I do, you’re free, you got to do what you have to do. But I recommend taking the vaccines. I did it, it’s good, take the vaccines.”

Trump has always sought to have it both ways, downplaying the threat of COVID-19 while taking credit for the vaccines created on his watch to fight the disease. It might be a mixed message, but at least Trump consistently touts the vaccines’ safety and efficacy.

It just goes to show there is more to vaccine hesitancy than Donald Trump.

Some of it stems from the idea these vaccines are experimental and haven’t undergone sufficient testing. Some of those fears, however, should be allayed now that the Food and Drug Administration has given final approval to Pfizer’s vaccine. Final approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, both of which started the approval process later than Pfizer, is likely not far behind.

Still, some people think federal regulators are rushing things. But another way of looking at it is regulators, under normal circumstances, take too long to approve new drugs and treatments. The FDA gets the blame if it approves a drug that then goes on to harm people, but few people bother to count the number of patients who die waiting for drugs to be approved. George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok refers to this as the “invisible graveyard.”

As Tabarrok noted earlier this month, however, the invisible graveyard is now a little more visible. The American Academy of Pediatrics called upon the FDA to speed up approval for using the COVID vaccines on children.

“We understand that the FDA has recently worked with Pfizer and Moderna to double the number of children ages 5-11 years included in clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccines. While we appreciate this prudent step to gather more safety data, we urge FDA to carefully consider the impact of this decision on the timeline for authorizing a vaccine for this age group,” the group wrote in a letter to the FDA.

This was a sea change.

“In my many years of writing about the FDA, I can’t recall a single instance in which a major medical organization told the FDA to use a smaller trial and speed up the process because FDA delay was endangering the safety of their patients,” Tabarrok wrote of the Academy of Pediatrics’ letter.

So, as quickly as the COVID-19 vaccines received emergency approval, and as quickly as the FDA is granting them final approval, this is only compared to a process that is, under normal circumstances, too slow and, according to some studies, costs more lives — the lives of people awaiting life-saving treatments — than it saves. And now we have an organization representing front-line physicians telling the FDA to go faster.

Cullman Times. August 25, 2021.

Editorial: Be a good Samaritan

For the second year in a row, the Good Samaritan Clinic has had to cancel its annual fundraiser due to the coronavirus. This is especially unfortunate as the Caring for Cullman Concert generated 11% of the clinic’s funding the last time it was held in 2019. Since then, the need for Good Samaritan services for residents has increased.

The Good Samaritan Clinic provides primary medical care, as well as other basic treatment referrals (such as dental and, now, mental health) for qualifying local residents who because of financial hardships cannot afford health insurance. It’s not difficult to qualify for clinic services. An uninsured individual making $32,200 or less per year can use the clinic services. An uninsured family of four with an income less than $66,250 also qualifies for clinic services.

The clinic planned on using the funds raised from this year’s concert towards its relatively new partnership with the Steven K. Griffith Memorial Fund and Haven Counseling Services which provides mental health services to Good Samaritan patients. Prior to the pandemic, mental health services were already greatly needed, and since then, the need has only grown.

Clinic Director Jolanda Hutson, in an interview with The Times when the service was announced, noted that seeking mental care is often a daunting obstacle — particularly for those whose finances otherwise might not allow it. But the clinic is making every effort, she added, to make that first step possible — not only by referring patients to a cost-free local service, but also by guiding reluctant applicants through the process.

“It’s a big concern that a service like this one reaches the people who really need it,” she said. “We’re hoping to address that, and to be able to identify those who are in need, by offering assistance to anyone who needs help even in approaching us and filling out the application. If you need help getting started, call our clinic and request an appointment, and we will provide volunteers who will help you through the process. We want to break down any and all barriers to accessing care for mental health.”

Adding mental health services is just one more way the Good Samaritan is living up to its name and mission.

Here are just a few things the clinic provided to the people of Cullman County in 2020:

Provided priority access to receive COVID vaccinations;

Provided basic health screenings for incoming kindergarten students;

Served 2,183 in-patient visits;

Accepted 168 new patients;

Referred 353 patients to specialists;

Dispensed 13,663 prescriptions having a retail value of $3.9 million;

Delivered direct patient services valued at $5.6 million.

It’s important to note that 32% of the clinic’s funding comes from grants, which often require some matching funds. That’s why donations from the community are so important: for every dollar you give, the clinic could receive an additional dollar.

Cullman Savings Bank has been a faithful donor to the clinic, and last week donated $5,000 for the Caring for Cullman Concert. We encourage other businesses and individuals to also give to this worthy cause.

There may not be a Caring for Cullman Concert again this year, but the need is still there, and Cullman can show how much it cares.

