Samuel practices for Washington, status vs. Chargers unclear

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel took part in Washington’s Labor Day practice and looks like a candidate to play in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing training camp.

Washington signed Samuel to a $34.5 million, three-year contract in the hopes of adding his skillset to an offense that struggled last season. Samuel spent time on the NFL’s COVID-19 list and has been hampered by a groin injury since offseason workouts.

“We got to see him take a limited number of plays,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday. “We didn't want to go out and overwork him. ... The things we asked him to do, he looked very good.”

Rivera does not believe Samuel, 30, needs to take part in a full practice to play Sunday. Samuel is accustomed to offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system from his time in Carolina.

Samuel had 77 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Panthers. He had five catches for 106 yards against Washington late in the season.

Rivera was coaching the Panthers when they drafted Samuel in the second round in 2017. The Brooklyn native has 2,087 yards receiving and 14 touchdown catches in four NFL seasons.