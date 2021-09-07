News
Outdoor mask mandates begin in King, Pierce counties
The two most populous counties in Washington state have begun outdoor mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
The directives began Tuesday in King and Pierce Counties, regardless of vaccination status, for people age 5 and older. The outdoor mask mandate means anyone at large events with 500 or more people must wear a mask.
Last month Gov. Jay Inslee announced a statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.
