American plans to add new direct flight from Charlotte to Europe

American Airlines plans to add a new flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Munich Airport next year, the airline announced Tuesday.
Starting March 31, the flight will be the first international long-haul flight launched by American from Charlotte since 2014, the company said. The flight will need government approval, according to American.
“Our new flights from Charlotte will provide German customers with access to our second-largest hub and onward connections to more than 120 destinations,” said Vasu Raja, American’s vice president of network and schedule planning. “Through our Atlantic Joint Business with British Airways, Iberia and Finnair, we have seen increased demand for service into Munich, and introducing this new flight provides more choices for customers on both side of the Atlantic.”
Lufthansa has had direct flights to Munich from Charlotte since 2004. Lufthansa, Germany’s largest airline, was a partner with US Airways before its merger with American.
American will operate the flights using an Airbus 330-200.
Passengers can fly on two classes, including Flagship Business, which has “lie-flat, aisle-accessible suites,” according to American. All passengers will have access to high-speed international wi-fi and personal entertainment screens.
