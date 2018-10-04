Huntersville tire company files for bankruptcy

As a way to reduce its debt, Huntersville-based American Tire Distributors has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

American Tire Distributors, also known as ATD, doesn’t expect to lay off any of its roughly 5,000 employees across the U.S. and Canada as a result of the bankruptcy.

The company says that business will go on as usual despite the filing. Vendors will still be paid, and employees will still be paid and receive benefits.

The company said in a statement that it entered into an agreement with 75 percent of its bondholders on the terms of a recapitalization that would reduce the company’s debt by about $1.1 billion. Also as part of the agreement, which is subject to court approval, ATD will receive $250 million in new financing to support ongoing operations.

In a letter to employees early Thursday, CEO Stuart Schuette called the decision to voluntarily file Chapter 11 bankruptcy “a positive, intentional and strategic next step in the process of making ATD stronger than ever.” But, he said, it “may result in more noise and misinformation in the marketplace.”

“Looking ahead, we intend to move through this process as quickly as possible. The strong support of our bondholders will allow us to do so on an accelerated basis,” Schuette said.

ATD says it is one of the largest distributors of replacement tires in North America. The company has seen rapid growth in recent years thanks to post-recession demand in the tire replacement market, as well as through acquisitions and investment from private equity firms.

Growing competition — including a recent partnership between Amazon and Sears — has prompted ATD to re-examine its structure, Schuette told employees this summer. The company’s reorganization, intended “to align our capabilities with our strategy,” Schuette said, resulted in ATD’s decision to lay off about 100 employees, mostly at its corporate headquarters in Huntersville.

This summer, Schuette said ATD a transformation about 18 months ago to make itself more digitally focused and technologically savvy.

“We look forward to continuing to introduce innovative technology, new programs and tools over the coming months to help customers drive traffic to their business, enhance their operations and maximize their profitability,” Schuette said in Thursday’s statement.