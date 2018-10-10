Macy’s president joins the Sealed Air board of directors

An executive at Macy’s will join the board of directors at Sealed Air, the Charlotte-based manufacturer well-known as the maker of Bubble Wrap.
In a statement this week, Sealed Air said that Macy’s President Hal Lawton will join as an independent director on Jan. 1.
At Macy’s, Lawton is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the department store’s brand, including merchandising, marketing, stores, operations, technology and strategy, Sealed Air said. Before joining Macy’s, Lawton oversaw eBay’s Americas business unit.
Lawton also spent a decade as a merchandising executive at Home Depot.
Lawton is filling an open seat on Sealed Air’s board, spokeswoman Julianna Jacobson said. The company has two open seats from retirements by other directors last spring.
“As a current president with keen perspective and leadership guiding and developing dynamic businesses, Hal’s experience in e-commerce and retail industries will greatly benefit our company,” said Ted Doheny, president and CEO of Sealed Air.
Sealed Air became the largest corporate relocation in Charlotte’s history after it started moving its headquarters here from New Jersey in 2014.
The company employs about 1,000 people at its newly constructed, $58 million headquarters near Charlotte’s airport.
