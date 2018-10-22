5 ways to prevent workplace falls

Here are five ways to improve worker safety and prevent falls, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA.
By
Employers scramble to hire workers

Business

Employers scramble to hire workers

Employers across Charlotte, like elsewhere in the U.S., are struggling to find enough workers, as the unemployment rate falls. Jason Tebben, co-owner of Pineville-based landscaper Arborscapes, is one of those employers.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Charlotte Observer App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service