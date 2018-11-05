Lowe’s to close dozens of underperforming stores across the US and Canada

Lowe’s is closing 51 underperforming stores across the U.S. and Canada.

The Mooresville-based home improvement retailer announced early Monday that it will shut down 20 stores in the U.S. and 31 in Canada in an effort to “focus on its most profitable stores and improve the overall health of its store portfolio.”

Lowe’s said the U.S. stores are closing immediately.

For the Canadian locations, Lowe’s said it will conduct store-closing sales, and that all of the affected Canadian locations are expected to close by Feb. 1, the end of its 2018 fiscal year. The store closures are expected to have a financial impact of 28 to 34 cents per diluted share, Lowe’s said.

The majority of the U.S. stores to close are within 10 miles of other Lowe’s stores, the company said, so affected employees will have the opportunity to transfer to similar roles in nearby locations. None of the U.S. stores to close are in the Carolinas, according to the list posted on Lowe’s website.

Lowe’s currently operates a total of 2,390 home improvement and hardware stores.

It’s unclear how many workers are affected. Lowe’s said employees in the affected stores were notified of the closures Sunday evening.

“While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business,” Lowe’s CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement.

Despite a strong housing market that’s benefited the home-improvement retail industry, Lowe’s has still trailed its larger competitor, Atlanta-based Home Depot.

To catch up, Lowe’s has been working to slash costs and boost profits in recent years. Even in his first few months as the new CEO of Lowe’s, Ellison has taken a number of steps to improve the company’s financial health.

This summer, for instance, Lowe’s announced that it’s shutting down its Orchard Supply Hardware chain, which the company bought in 2013 for $205 million, in order to “focus on its core home improvement business.” Lowe’s is in the process of closing all 99 Orchard Supply stores — which are in California, Oregon and Florida — as well as a distribution center, by the end of the year.

Ellison has also initiated some major shakeups in the company’s executive leadership ranks.

Last week, for instance, Lowe’s hired Seemantini Godbole, Target’s senior vice president of digital and marketing technology, as its chief information officer. Lowe’s also did away with a few high-profile positions, such as its chief operating officer and chief customer officer, and replaced them with other roles that report directly to Ellison.

In an interview with the Observer last month, Ellison said he considers Lowe’s a “transformation” and not a “turnaround” like J.C. Penney, where he spent the last three years as CEO. The priority for Lowe’s right now, he said, is improving basic “retail fundamentals.”

That includes, for instance, retooling inventory to ensure popular products are always in stock, and that Lowe’s clears out unpopular products that gather dust on the shelves.

“In this transformation, we’re going to focus on retail fundamentals first, and concurrently we’re going to modernize this company from ... a digital and IT perspective and from a supply chain perspective, and we’re going to create a truly great company,” Ellison said.