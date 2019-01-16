Business

Demolition planned soon for massive former Phillip Morris manufacturing site

By Danielle Chemtob

January 16, 2019 03:28 PM

The former Philip Morris plant on US 29 in Concord will be demolished over the course of the year, starting in the next month.
The former Philip Morris plant on US 29 in Concord will be demolished over the course of the year, starting in the next month. JEFF SINER Observer file photo
Demolition of what was once a manufacturing and economic mainstay for the Charlotte region, the former Philip Morris cigarette plant, is slated to begin in the next 30 days, Charlotte investment firm Bootsmead LeaseCo LLC announced Wednesday.

The former Concord facility covers 3.5 million square feet and approximately 500 acres. Bootsmead LeaseCo said it will take the whole year to complete the demolition.

The property is now known as The Grounds at Concord. The owners of the Grounds at Concord, working with state and local officials, agreed to bulldoze the property and turn it into one of several megasites statewide to market for economic development.

Philip Morris announced plans in 2007 to shutter the massive plant and consolidate work in Virginia, a move impacting all 2,500 workers in Concord, The Observer reported at the time. Production ended in 2009.

Swiss battery company Alevo Group SA took over the site in 2014 promising hundreds of jobs, but its two U.S. companies filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and laying off 290 workers, the Observer reported at the time.

“While the former Philip Morris plant is a proud chapter in our community’s history, we are excited to move forward and believe a greenfield site of this magnitude will catalyze economic development in Concord for years to come,” Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said in a press release.

