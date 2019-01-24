‘Crazy 4 U.’ NC-based Krispy Kreme unveils line of heart-shaped Valentine doughnuts

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts hopes its new line of heart-shaped Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will solve your holiday sweet-tooth needs.
Given an expected nationwide shortage of Sweethearts, the popular candy conversation hearts, in stores this year, Winston-Salem-based Krispy Kreme said in a news release Thursday that it “is showing America just how CRAZY 4 U” it is by introducing the doughnuts.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The Sweethearts conversation hearts have been America’s most popular Valentine’s Day candy for the past two years, “edging out” heart-shaped boxes of chocolates, according to Candy Store.com.
Necco, the company that produced the candies, went out of business last year, and the company that now owns the Sweethearts brand, Spangler Candy Company, couldn’t produce them in time for this Valentine’s Day, CNBC reported Wednesday.
Krispy Kreme hopes its Valentine varieties will help fill the void. The doughnuts “are topped with more than a dozen new and traditional edible phrases,” including “DM ME,” “ALL THE FEELS” and “BE MINE,” according to the company’s news release.
The doughnuts will have any of four classic Kripsy Kreme fillings: Cake Batter, Strawberries & KREME, Raspberry Filled and Chocolate KREME Filled, according to the release.
The Valentine Conversation Doughnuts will be available Jan. 30 through Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S.
Comments