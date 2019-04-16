Dow Chemical at 6101 Orr Road in East Charlotte

Dow Chemical is closing its facility on Orr Road in east Charlotte this summer. As a result, 40 full-time workers will lose their jobs.

The chemical company made the decision to decommission the plant on July 31 “after a thorough assessment of the sustainability of the operations” as they relate to Dow’s long-term business strategy, Dow said in a statement emailed to the Observer.

The Charlotte site at 6101 Orr Road, off of Old Concord Road, makes acrylic emulsions used in the production of adhesives, paints and coatings.

“This is not an easy decision to make and the company understands the impact it will have on employees and their families. Dow will continue to keep employees, customers and external stakeholders updated as it makes further progress,” the statement read.

This is not the first time Dow has cut jobs in the state.

As part of a restructuring in 2016, Michigan-based Dow said that it would cut about 2,500 jobs and close its manufacturing facilities in Greensboro and Japan to achieve $400 million in savings from taking full control of Dow Corning Corp., the Observer reported in June 2016. The plant in Greensboro employed about 130.

In August 2017, Dow Chemical Company merged with DuPont. The $130 billion deal formed a new company called DowDuPont, Fortune reported in September 2017. As was originally planned as part of the deal, DowDuPont this month split into three separate companies, consisting of agricultural chemicals, specialty products and materials, like plastics.

Dow made local headlines in September 2017 when a thermal reaction in a drum containing a liquid chemical sparked a fire at the company’s east Charlotte plant.