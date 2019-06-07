Shake Shack confirms it will open in a popular South End location

Shake Shack will open at the former Pike’s in South End. kpurvis@charlotteobserver.com

Shake Shack is coming to South End.

Confirming rumors that have been circulating for months, the popular burger chain said in a statement that it’ll open in mid 2020 at 1930 Camden Road, the 3,500-square-foot spot recently vacated by Pike’s Soda Shop. This is the chain’s third Charlotte location.

At its South End location, Shake Shack will serve all the classics that the brand is known for, including crinkle-cut fries, burgers and frozen custard, as well as craft beer and wine.

Pike’s operated for nearly 25 years at the space in Design District at Camden Road and Tremont Avenue before closing last month. Owner Randy Chitwood told the Observer parking had become an issue for customers.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The popular old-fashioned diner, known for its burgers and milkshakes, will reopen in a yet-to-be-announced spot in the fall, Chitwood has said.

The Design District, a 330,000-square-foot development, was bought by local firm Asana Partners for $42.7 million in 2016, property records show.

Shake Shack, started by acclaimed restaurateur Danny Meyer in New York’s Madison Square Park, opened its first Charlotte location last spring at Park Road Shopping Center. The chain opened its second area location last November in the Blakeney shopping center in south Charlotte.