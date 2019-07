Business Atrium set to open new $115.2 mill heart building in Concord July 26, 2019 02:24 PM

Atrium Health plans to open a new $115.2 million building at it's Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast campus in Concord in mid-August. The 163,000-square-foot building will house Atrium's Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute services.