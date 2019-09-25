Insurance commissioner calls for Blue Cross NC CEO to resign in fallout from arrest

Video appears to show BCBS CEO driving erratically, hitting tractor-trailer on I-85 A video provided to The News & Observer appears to show an SUV driven by Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, weaving between lanes for several miles on Interstate 85 before colliding with a tractor-trailer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video provided to The News & Observer appears to show an SUV driven by Patrick Conway, president and CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, weaving between lanes for several miles on Interstate 85 before colliding with a tractor-trailer.

North Carolina’s top insurance regulator is calling for the leader of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina to resign in the wake of the insurer’s CEO being charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse.

In a press conference in Gastonia, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey accused the insurer of attempting to cover up the nature of Blue Cross NC CEO Patrick Conway’s arrest.

Conway, 45, was charged after a June 22 accident. His two daughters were in the car, according to police. A video provided to The News & Observer Tuesday appears to show Conway weaving between lanes for several miles on Interstate 85 before sideswiping a tractor-trailer.

The arrest didn’t come to light until news outlets reported it Sept. 19.

“As a result of this lack of leadership and governance by the CEO and Board of Directors, I am today asking for the resignation of Dr. Patrick Conway as CEO for Blue Cross Blue Shield,” Causey said at the press conference.

“I do not take this action lightly,” he added. “It pains me greatly because this tragic incident has put a big dent in the reputation of a good company. But there is no path forward for this office to have a trusting, confident and reliable working relationship with the chief executive officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC.”

Blue Cross board Chairman Frank Holding Jr. has said the board was satisfied Conway could stay on after going through a substance abuse assessment and a 30-day inpatient treatment. He has said the company didn’t speak publicly “out of respect for the legal process underway in Randolph County, Dr. Conway’s right to due process, and medical privacy concerns and obligations.”

