Business Airport unveils ‘The Plaza,’ host to Shake Shack and Bojangles, ahead of opening November 14, 2019 04:11 PM

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport opens its 51,000-square-foot food court expansion between Concourses D and E Friday. The $39 million addition, The Plaza, hosts the airport's first Shake Shack and Wicked Weed, and the second Bojangles.