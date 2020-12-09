Indian Land has a new grocery store, adding to a growing list of area choices

The new Indian Land ALDI grocery store is open, and it won’t be the last in the area.

The new location at 7864 Charlotte Highway is near the entrance to Sun City at Premenade at Carolina Reserve. Promenade has dozens of businesses from restaurants to retailers and services companies. It’s a 300,000-square-foot shopping center in one of the highest growth residential areas in the region.

The new Indian Land ALDI is one of 86 stores on the company’s online list of planned grand openings or reopenings. That list doesn’t include an ALDI under construction in the Newport area of Rock Hill.

ALDI has stated plans to expand and become the third largest U.S. grocer by the end of 2022.

ALDI isn’t new to Indian Land. The grocer set up shop in an almost 20,000-square-foot site at 9553 Charlotte Highway, across from the U.S. 521 and Marvin Road intersection, in 2010. ALDI bought the new site, at more than three acres, in 2018 for $2.25 million. ALDI has other sites in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and Lancaster.

Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president for ALDI, said in an opening announcement the company is committed to high-quality products at affordable prices.

“We are proud to open this new Indian Land store, and we look forward to doing what we do best, which is ensuring the communities we serve have access to the groceries they need at the lowest possible prices,” Cearley said.

The Indian Land store has a grand opening set for Dec. 10. The store is open now from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With its U.S. operations based in Illinois, ALDI has more than 2,000 stores in 37 states.

The new Indian Land and coming Rock Hill ALDI stores continue supermarket growth and add choices for area shoppers. Earth Fare reopened its Rock Hill store and has plans to reopen one in Fort Mill. Harris Teeter has a store planned for Fort Mill. KJ’s Market took over former Bi-Lo spots in Rock Hill and Lancaster.

