Food Lion opens new liquor store in York County. Here are the details.

Food Lion now has more than just groceries to offer Lake Wylie shoppers.

The long-time grocery store at 5233 Highway 557 in Lake Wylie now has a new liquor store beside it, also operated by Food Lion. The new liquor store is open daily 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Andrea Bingham, manager of the liquor store that opened Monday, said there’s excitement to open in Lake Wylie and offer an array of products at low prices.

“We will continue to deliver on our commitment to make grocery shopping easy and convenient for our customers,” Bingham said in a release.

The store will have local products and spirits distilled locally. Sun Dog pink lemonade and bourbons from Southern Grace Distilleries in Mt. Pleasant, N.C.

Food Lion has some experience with area liquor stores. In 2015 the grocer opened one beside the Food Lion at 1720 Ebenezer Road in Rock Hill.

Food Lion is based in Salisbury, N.C. and has more than 1,000 stores. Food Lion has 10 York County locations and three more in Lancaster and Chester counties.