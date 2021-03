Business A first look inside a new Dilworth restaurant with a walk-up doughnut window March 26, 2021 09:03 AM

Fran Scibelli gives a sneak peak in her new restaurant, Fat Cat Burgers + Bake Shop, which will feature burgers, chicken sandwiches, and doughnuts. She formerly owner Fran's Filling Station, but decided to rebrand to this new concept.