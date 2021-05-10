Business
Amazon to bring new $100M facility, 500 jobs to Johnston County town
Amazon is planning another major expansion in the Triangle area with a future distribution facility in the town of Smithfield, county officials announced Monday.
The company will create 500 jobs that pay at least $15 an hour with benefits as part of a $100 million investment in the town. It will represent a $1.9 million investment for the county, with a projected date for job creation by 2024.
Amazon will receive an incentive package based on taxes incrementally paid to the town and county.
This is a breaking story that will be updated shortly.
Comments